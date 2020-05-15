Maintaining food security for seniors

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way of SD&G and the Emergency Response Council have been awarded a little over $100,000 and they have chosen to use that money to provide food security for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Council has decided to spend a majority of this funding on food securities issues affecting our seniors,” said Juliette Labossière- Executive Director United Way of SD& G. “With the support of the Regional Emergency Response Council, which the United Way of SD&G co-chairs with the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, we will collaborate with many local agencies, non-profits and charitable organizations such as Carefor, Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, the City of Cornwall and the Service Clubs of Cornwall to expand the offer related to food access. We will continue to support free grocery delivery services such as GoFeedMe, but beginning next week we will also include the delivery of a fully subsidized emergency food hamper the right to the door of qualifying seniors.”

The money was provided to the Emergency Response Council through the New Horizons for Seniors Program which has been directed by the government of Canada to distribute $9 million in support of senior’s programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately many residents of SDG, Cornwall, and Akwesasne face food insecurity in our community regardless of a pandemic. Due to the current situation, the number of people living with this challenge is growing every day. With this funding we can help some of our most vulnerable people receive the food they need without putting them at risk. ” said Carilyne Hébert Executive Director of the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area.

The program is being supported locally by an army of volunteers including the United Counties of SD&G who have offered some municipal resources to support the program.

“We’re thrilled to be helping our partners to ensure that our most vulnerable are able to access food while remaining in lockdown,” said SDG Warden Frank Prevost, who joined his daughters in packing food hampers Thursday at the Benson Centre in Cornwall. “We also support other ongoing efforts to help our seniors and ensure they have access to programming to ease the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The United Counties of SD&G Library is offering the use of their delivery truck to get the food hampers to where they need to go.

Seniors experiencing difficulties accessing food at any time, but especially during the pandemic are asked to call 2-1-1 and they will be connected with the appropriate support program whether it be Meals on Wheels or the new emergency food hamper program.