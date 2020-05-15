South Dundas opens some municipal services

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – South Dundas, along with other local municipalities, are getting ready to re-open some of their services as a part of the province’s Phase One opening plan from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The following services will re-open in South Dundas this weekend.

Saturday May 16, 2020

• Boat Launches: Municipal boat launches will be opened over the course of the morning on May 16. One boat will be permitted to be launched or retrieved at a time. Boaters are asked to vary their launch times to avoid crowding.

• Tennis Courts: The Iroquois tennis courts will be opened to singles matches, without spectators. No doubles matches will be permitted during this time.

• Dog Park: Dog owners should reference the rules posted at the entrance.

• Marina: The Galop Canal Marina will begin preparations to open to the public. No boats will be accepted for mooring at this time; however, the launch will be open.

Tuesday May 19, 2020

• Construction: The Municipality will resume the review and acceptance of building permits, inspections and construction activities.

“While we are glad to see the reopening of our economy and services to improve the lives of our residents, we would like to remind you to stay safe. Practice physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible and avoid congregating with those outside your household,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “Our efforts are paying off but we must continue in order to keep our numbers low. Thank you to our residents, businesses and essential workers who are all doing their part.”