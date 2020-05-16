St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

CPS donating bike helmets

By Nick Seebruch
Leo Brunet on his bike at the sixth annual Bikes and Badges event on Saturday, June 1, 2019 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – While the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) will not be able to hold their annual Bikes and Badges bicycle safety day for kids as they have in the past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still will be supporting bike safety in Cornwall.

From May 18 to 19 CPS will be donating 50 children’s bicycle helmets and safety equipment to deserving youths in the city.

“Despite this pandemic, bicycle safety continues to be extremely important for all members of our community, and especially our youth. By law, every cyclist under age 18 must wear an approved helmet. If the rider is under 16 years of age, a parent or guardian must make sure their child wears a helmet,” reads a statement from CPS.

Those who would like to request a helmet or safety equipment from the CPS are asked to do so through an online form on their website.

“We have limited sizes and would like to ensure the equipment goes to well-deserving youths in our community,” the CPS statement goes on to read.

