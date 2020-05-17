Miller Hughes Ford provides PPE to hospitals

CORNWALL, Ontario – Miller Hughes Ford located on Pitt St. in Cornwall recently donated faces hields to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF) and the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation (HGMHF).

Miller Hughes donated 200 face shields between the two hospitals and Shawn Maloney, Dealer Principal of Miller Hughes Ford said that he wanted to make a difference where it mattered the most.

“At first I was unsure as to where the need was greatest,” said Maloney. “I called the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and they suggested the Hospital. Because our customers come from a large geographic area, we thought it would be nice to offer this to Glengarry Memorial Hospital as well as our local Cornwall Community Hospital.”

Maloney went on to explain that it was important for him and for Ford to support their local communities.

“Often we see initiatives offered on a National level and never feel the benefit locally,” he said. “This provides an awareness that ethical companies like Ford Motor Company do appreciate and give back on a local level.”

Ford has re-purposed it production facilities in Windsor, ON, to help get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers across Canada.