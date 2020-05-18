Online farmers market coming to region

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network (EOAN) is preparing to launch an online farmers market in partnership with the City of Cornwall, United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, United Counties of Prescott Russell, and other local farmers markets.

“We know residents across the region are looking to buy local food and support our many local producers,” said Alain D’Aoust, EOAN Coordinator. “By developing the virtual farmers market, coordinating local distribution to consumers, and promoting on behalf of all vendors, we believe this effort will be a win-win for everyone.”

The online market is being developed with Local Line, a digital tool specifically for food producers and vendors.

Each vendor will have their own online store in addition to being a part of a shared market offering products from 100 vendors.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for everyone,” said D’Aoust. “Consumers will be able to order from a full catalogue of products, mange their delivery options, and easily pay online.”

The vendor application form opens on Tuesday, May 19 at www.agro-on.ca and EOAN will waive the administrative fees until September.

“Thanks to sponsorship from local partners and surplus funds from last year’s Eastern Ontario Local Food Conference, we are able to focus our time on getting local producers online before the summer season without presenting any additional cost to their bottom line” said D’Aoust.