South Stormont taxes deferred

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – Like many of its other neighbouring municipalities, the Township of South Stormont has deferred the collection of its taxes.

The second interim tax due date has been extended to June 30, 2020 and interest has been waived for the months of May, June and July.

Residents who pay their taxes through pre-authorized payments on the due date will have their payments withdrawn on June 30, however, those who pay in monthly installments either through pre-authorized payments or post-dated cheques will have their payments withdrawn on the regularly scheduled date.

Those seeking altering their method of payment must contact the Township at accountsreceivable@southstormont.ca

Requests must indicate the following information:

This is a request for delay in Property Tax PAP installment Name of owner Address of property for the tax installment Roll number for the property (located on the bill or identified as account number) Indicate if this request is for the June installment or both the June and July installments. Indicate how and when property owner proposes payments will be made. Provide contact information so staff can verify and discuss payment options.

“Due to the timing limitations and the need to support staff to stay healthy, we cannot process delayed payments if all the information listed above is not provided,” reads a statement from the Township. “Thank you very much for your understanding.”