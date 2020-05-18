Tiny forest installed at Cornwall Library

May 18, 2020 at 12 h 59 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Transition Cornwall + in partnership with the Cornwall Public Library, the City of Cornwall and students from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) have installed the Tiny Forest @ the Library project.

The plan for the project was to install a small forest of edible trees, non-edible trees, bushes and shrubs on the eastern side of the Cornwall Public Library.

“The aim is to bring nature into the city by creating a small urban forest to replace and beautify the existing barren lawn area,” reads a statement from Transition Cornwall +.

The project was made possible through Transition Cornwall +’s Tree Action Arbre group.

“This project will provide an educational opportunity and hands-on experience for students and the community at large,” the Transition Cornwall + statement goes on to say. “It will be an example of the possibilities and value of a forest, even a very small one, for Cornwall citizens, animals, birds and insect life, as well as providing shade as the trees grow. It is also hoped that residents will be encouraged, through this example, to try this on a corner of their own property.”

