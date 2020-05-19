Ontario schools to remain closed for rest of semester

ONTARIO – In an announcement on Tuesday, May 19, Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that all Ontario schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

“Nothing is more important than protecting our kids in this province, bar none over anything,” said Premier Ford. “Today’s announcement gives parents certainty, knowing that their children can continue to learn safely at home and that we have a plan for child care as we work to gradually reopen more of our economy, when it is safe to do so.”

Schools were initially closed prior to the 2020 March Break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who were on track to graduate prior to the March Break will still be able to do so, and report cards will still be sent out. In the meantime, for the remainder of the school year, at home learning programs provided by the province will still continue.

“We will never waver from our commitment to keep your child safe, while learning at home,” said Minister Lecce. “Our plan will ensure students receive the best educational experience, both inside and outside the classroom, during this difficult time. That is why we are strengthening summer learning opportunities, reopening summer day camps, and it is why we will continue to make the case for synchronous, live, and dynamic learning.”

Childcare centres and summer day camps may gradually open if health indicators show that the pandemic curve is flattening and that it is safe to do so. The government hopes that if trends continue as they are and the number of daily new COVID-19 cases continues to decline that summer day camps may be able to open in July or August.