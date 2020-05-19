Truckers get free coffee at ONRoute every Wednesday

ONTARIO – ONroute will be offering free medium coffee or other beverage to truck drivers every Wednesday between May 20 and Canada Day, July 1 at all of their locations as a part of their “Keep ON trucking” initiative.

“We have been proud to support our trucking community as they worked tirelessly to keep Ontario moving over the past two months. We want to extend our support and gratitude as they continue to help Ontario as we gradually re-start our economy,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “Truck drivers are a critical part of maintaining our supply chain and we hope that this initiative shows our gratitude for the essential work they do for us all every day.”

Steve Sauve, a Cornwall area trucker with RC Holdings told Seaway News in a previous interview that finding a place for a bathroom break and a hot meal during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.

“It has been a challenge to find bathrooms and showers on the road, restaurants are not allowed to have people eat in so finding a place to sit and eat a hot meal has been challenging,” he said.

ONroute had initially launched its “Keep ON Trucking” initiative in early April.

“The nature of our business and ONroute’s role as an essential service puts us in a unique position to serve others, many of whom are essential workers themselves,” added Teed-Murch. “Our team has been honoured to be in this role during COVID-19 and we will continue to support the trucking and supply chain industries, and all who must travel across Ontario, as our economy starts moving again.”