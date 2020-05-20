Teens charged in break-in

CORNWALL, Ontario – Peter Martin, 18, of Cornwall and a 16-year-old Akwesasne youth were arrested on May 19, 2020 and charged with attempt break and enter. Peter Martin was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of break in tools. It is alleged in the early morning hours of May 19, 2020 they attempted to break into a convenience store in the north end of the city and police were contacted to investigate. Both were located a short distance away and Martin was found to be in possession of a BB gun as well as break in tools. They were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

