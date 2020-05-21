Charges laid in fatal Hwy 138 crash

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 138 (between Wheeler Rd. and Myers Rd. ), South Stormont Township.

Investigation has indicated that at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2020, a northbound passenger vehicle collided with a southbound passenger vehicle on Hwy 138.

The driver of the northbound passenger vehicle, Adriana Chretien, 27, of Embrun, ON was pronounced deceased at scene.

The driver of the southbound passenger vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On May 18, 2020 SD&G OPP officers charged the southbound driver Chelsea Heath, 22, of Greenfield Park, QC with;

– Dangerous operation causing death

– Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (two counts)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall court on July 14, 2020.