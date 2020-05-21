St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Chief Voisine offered new position in Clarence-Rockland

May 21, 2020 — Changed at 0 h 14 min on May 21, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Fire Chief Pierre Voisine at an open house explaining proposed changes to the Open Air Burning by-law on Tuesday, October 10, 2019 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) Chief Pierre Voisine has apparently taken a new position as the Fire Chief in Clarence-Rockland.

“The City of Clarence-Rockland is proud to announce the nomination of Pierre Voisine as Director of Protection and Fire Chief,” a press release on the City of Clarence-Rockland website reads.

While termed as a nomination, Voisine said he was looking forward to working in the the city where he resides.

“I am extremely excited to be moving my career to the municipality where I live. The opportunity to work in Clarence-Rockland, one of the fastest growing municipalities in Ontario is exciting, and I look forward to working with Municipal Council and the excellent management group in place,” reads a quote attributed to Voisine in the press release.

The news of the Chief’s new employment was news to at least one Cornwall Councillor, Justin Towndale.

As of time of publication, there was no notice of the Fire Chief’s position being vacant on the City of Cornwall website.

