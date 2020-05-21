Chief Voisine offered new position in Clarence-Rockland

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) Chief Pierre Voisine has apparently taken a new position as the Fire Chief in Clarence-Rockland.

“The City of Clarence-Rockland is proud to announce the nomination of Pierre Voisine as Director of Protection and Fire Chief,” a press release on the City of Clarence-Rockland website reads.

While termed as a nomination, Voisine said he was looking forward to working in the the city where he resides.

“I am extremely excited to be moving my career to the municipality where I live. The opportunity to work in Clarence-Rockland, one of the fastest growing municipalities in Ontario is exciting, and I look forward to working with Municipal Council and the excellent management group in place,” reads a quote attributed to Voisine in the press release.

The news of the Chief’s new employment was news to at least one Cornwall Councillor, Justin Towndale.

Just found out our Fire Chief is leaving for the same job in Clarence-Rockland. Know how I found out? Someone sent me a screenshot of the press release from Clarence-Rockland. I would have expected this sort of news from our administration, or Chief himself, first. #cwlpoli — Justin Towndale (@JTowndale) May 21, 2020

Mind you, I guess I learned about our previous Manager of Environmental Services leaving for another municipality through the media, and not administration or herself, first. So I’m not exactly surprised. #cwlpoli — Justin Towndale (@JTowndale) May 21, 2020

As of time of publication, there was no notice of the Fire Chief’s position being vacant on the City of Cornwall website.