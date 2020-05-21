CPS executes drug warrant on Albert St.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dylan Jarvis, 25 of Cornwall was arrested on May 20, 2020 and charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Drive while prohibited

Breach of probation for being in possession of drugs and failing to keep the peace

On May 20, 2020 members of the Cornwall Police Service’s Street Crime Unit assisted by the Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an Albert St. residence. During this time police attempted to stop Jarvis who drove a vehicle in a dangerous manner. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. As a result of the warrant a quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency and vehicles were seized by police.