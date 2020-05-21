St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

CPS executes drug warrant on Albert St.

May 21, 2020 at 10 h 21 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS executes drug warrant on Albert St.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dylan Jarvis, 25 of Cornwall was arrested on May 20, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Flight from police
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Drive while prohibited
  • Breach of probation for being in possession of drugs and failing to keep the peace

On May 20, 2020 members of the Cornwall Police Service’s Street Crime Unit assisted by the Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at an Albert St. residence. During this time police attempted to stop Jarvis who drove a vehicle in a dangerous manner. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. As a result of the warrant a quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency and vehicles were seized by police.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Chief Voisine offered new position in Clarence-Rockland
Local News

Chief Voisine offered new position in Clarence-Rockland

UPDATE 2020-05-21 11:34 a.m.: This story has been updated with comments from Maureen Adams, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the…

Chamber releases feedback to Pitt St. proposal
Local News

Chamber releases feedback to Pitt St. proposal

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of downtown businesses in Cornwall along Pitt St.…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario