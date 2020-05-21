St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Positive COVID-19 test at Maxville Manor

May 21, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 36 min on May 21, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
MAXVILLE, Ontario – Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced during his daily media update on Thursday, May 21 that a resident of Maxville Manor had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the positive test, Maxville Manor is officially listed as having a COVID-19 outbreak by the EOHU.

The EOHU had previously tested all residents and staff at Maxville Manor for COVID-19 and all other long term care facilities in their region.

Dr. Roumeliotis explained that the resident had been tested for COVID-19 and the test came back negative. The resident was re-tested two days later after they began to present with COVID like symptoms and this second test was positive.

“We believe the situation is under control, but we will be observing,” Roumeliotis said.

Dr. Roumeliotis went on to say that EOHU staff was on site to re-test residents and that they were working with the operators of Maxville Manor to monitor the situation.

