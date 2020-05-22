Duncan to re-open tax clinic

May 22, 2020 at 14 h 15 min
By Nick Seebruch
Eric Duncan. File photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – A popular service provided by MP Eric Duncan’s predecessor and mentor Guy Lauzon were the annual free tax clinics.

Duncan was forced to halt the tax clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical distancing that is required to combat it.

Duncan however has announced a modified tax clinic where clients can drop off their papers by appointment to protect the safety of both the clients and the volunteers who process their taxes.

“There are still many residents who want to complete their income tax returns by the filing deadline. However, it is important to know that the June 1st deadline is not as urgent now that the government has confirmed they will not cut-off key benefits like the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Child Tax Benefit, and GST/HST payments if you haven’t filed by the deadline,” said MP Eric Duncan.

Those interested in the free service must call 1-888-805-2513 to book a time to drop off their tax slips and paperwork.

“We are going to be very organized and follow the strict protocols set out by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit,” said Executive Assistant Adrian Bugelli. “By spreading out the appointment times and handling the cases right at the front door through plexiglass and with masks, we can start to address the major backlog in a safe way.”

Duncan expects around 4,000 individuals will be seeking help to file their taxes. For more information, visit Duncan’s website at www.ericduncanmp.ca/taxes

