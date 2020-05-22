Fire at Inverarden House

UPDATE 2020-05-22: CPS confirm that they have arrested David Shulte, 30, of Cornwall and have charged him with arson and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) responded to reports of a fire at historic Inverarden House in Cornwall on Montreal Rd. at around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

According to Deputy CFS Chief Jeff Weber, the fire was intentionally set and the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) have taken one individual into custody.

Weber said that there was only minor damage done to the front porch of the historic building and there were no injuries.

Inverarden House is a National Historic Site and is one of the oldest buildings in the region, having been built as a home for John MacDonald in 1816.