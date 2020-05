Are you wearing a mask/gloves?

Working from home tips and wrong # texting!

This week Sue & Pat chat about physical distancing, wearing face masks & gloves, tips for working from home – is this the new normal. Companies like Google, Facebook, Shopify, Twitter, and more all move to remote work. Plus our experiences texting the wrong #!

