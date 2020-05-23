Woman allegedly uses glass object in assault

May 23, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 18 min on May 22, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Woman allegedly uses glass object in assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – Leanne Duff, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Assault with a weapon
• Assault
• Threats x two
• Breach of release order x five (for contacting and being within a certain distance of two individuals and possessing a weapon)
• Obstruct justice x two
It is alleged on May 21, 2020, during an altercation with two people known to her, the woman assaulted one of the individuals with a glass object and made threats to harm the other individual. It is further alleged on two occasions, the woman attempted to obstruct an unrelated, ongoing investigation. Police attended and took the woman into custody. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man arrested for allegedly selling stolen snowmobile
Local News

Man arrested for allegedly selling stolen snowmobile

CORNWALL, Ontario - Ryan Migneault, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on Jan. 15, 2020 and charged with possession of property obtained…

Man charged with brandishing weapon at Cornwall Square
Local News

Man charged with brandishing weapon at Cornwall Square

CORNWALL, Ontario - Johnathon Gauthier, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on Jan. 14, 2020 and charged with possession of a weapon for a…

Christmas Eve police blotter
Local News

Christmas Eve police blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, MISCHIEF, BREACH CORNWALL, Ontario - A 21-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Dec. 23, 2019 and charged with the following: •…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario