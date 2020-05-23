Woman allegedly uses glass object in assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – Leanne Duff, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault

• Threats x two

• Breach of release order x five (for contacting and being within a certain distance of two individuals and possessing a weapon)

• Obstruct justice x two

It is alleged on May 21, 2020, during an altercation with two people known to her, the woman assaulted one of the individuals with a glass object and made threats to harm the other individual. It is further alleged on two occasions, the woman attempted to obstruct an unrelated, ongoing investigation. Police attended and took the woman into custody. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.