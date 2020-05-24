St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

First successful practice session at Cornwall Motor Speedway

Provided by Cornwall Motor Speedway
CORNWALL, Ontario – Part of Phase 1 of the reopening of Back to the track, the Cornwall Motor Speedway hosted a first practice session with 25 race teams on hand to turn laps around the quarter mile speedway.

Luke Whitteker had the quickest time of the day with a 13.522 in front of Brian McDonald and Johnathon Ferguson, Chris Raabe, Mathieu Laramée, JF Corriveau and Brianna Ladouceur were on hand on the Le Grinder Modified division.

Ryan Stabler was the fastest in the Next Level Home Improvement Sportsman while Marc Lalonde had the best time in the Alexandria Home Hardware Pro-Stock.

The CJs Auto Mini-Stock had the best showing with 9 cars on hand to practice including some regulars from Granby.

Another practice session has been added on Friday, May 29 at 7pm, cost is $100 per car which includes the driver and 4 crew members, there is some spaces available if some teams are interested to participate.

The first event of the season is scheduled on Saturday, June 6th with a 50-lap event for both Modified and Sportsman, there are some discussions about adding the Mini-Stocks to the show. This event with no spectators will be available by pay-per-view on 360nitro.tv.

For more information on the upcoming season at Cornwall, please visit the website at www.cornwallspeedway.com you can add us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cornwallspeedway , twitter at @cms_speedway, and now on Instagram under Cornwall Speedway, we will use these media platforms for results and contests over the summer.

