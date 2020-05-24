St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Gaetan’s hitting the road

May 24, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on May 24, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Gaetan’s hitting the road
Terry Sauve of Gaetan's Chip Stand next to one of his new chip trucks (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Gaetan’s Chip Stand will be undergoing a big expansion this summer.

Terry Sauve, owner of Gaetan’s explained he planned to add four chip trucks to the streets of Cornwall in addition to his location at the corner of Pitt St. and Tollgate Rd.

“We have pretty much doubled our company this year,” he said.

Sauve plans to add one chip truck to the road each week for the next four weeks.

The trucks will have a condensed menu, but will have all of the favourites like ice cream, burgers, poutine, and fries.

“When we came to Cornwall six years ago, I promised to put food trucks on the road,” said Sauve.

The chip trucks will have GPS trackers, and Sauve is working on partnering with a smartphone application that will allow customers to track the location of the trucks.

In addition to the trucks he will have on the road in Cornwall, and his location on Pitt St. Sauve will also have a Gaetan’s location at the TNI Campgrounds in Lancaster.

