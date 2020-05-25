St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

County administration building to re-open in June

May 25, 2020 at 10 h 12 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G announced that they would re-open the County Administration Building in Cornwall on June 1.

“All of our decisions are based on the advice of health-care officials and political leadership who have the best interest of the general public and staff at top of mind,” said Simpson. “We will be following all health and safety protocols. County staff remain available by phone and email to answer questions from the public, provide services like permit applications and other important County functions.”

Most of the United Counties staff has been working remotely since March 16 for their own safety and the safety of the public during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

While staff will be returning to the office, the building will remain closed to the public for the time being. County staff will work with health unit officials to determine when it will be safe to fully re-open the building.

