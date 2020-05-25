CPS investigate attempted murder

May 25, 2020 at 11 h 27 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Police have closed Race St. around the scene of the altercation on Monday morning, May 25 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is conducing an attempted murder investigation after an early Monday morning altercation on Race St.

According to the CPS, a 20-year-old male is in custody after allegedly making threats to kill his ex-girlfriend, his ex-girlfriend’s sister and a 30-year-old man known to him.

“At approximately 1:20 am, an altercation ensued between the accused and the 30-year-old man while outside, in the area of 55 Race Street. During the altercation, the male victim was stabbed with an edged object, resulting in serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition,” reads a statement from CPS.

CPS charged the 20-year-old suspect with the following:

  • Attempt to commit murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Uttering threats x three
  • Breach of release order x two (for possessing a weapon and contacting his ex-girlfriend)
  • Breach of probation x two (for failing to keep the peace and possessing a weapon)

The suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. His name is not being released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

