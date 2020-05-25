First heat event of the season to start Tuesday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The first Heat Warning of the 2020 season has been issued by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada warned on Monday, May 25 that humidex values above 35 degrees Celsius are expected to begin on Tuesday, May 26 and continue until around Thursday.

“High daytime temperatures in the low thirties are expected Tuesday afternoon and temperatures are forecast to be similar Wednesday and Thursday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected,” reads the Environment Canada Warning. “Showers and cooler temperatures are expected late Thursday or Thursday night.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will feel like they are as high as 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with thunderstorms expected starting Thursday afternoon.