First heat event of the season to start Tuesday

May 25, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 18 min on May 25, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
First heat event of the season to start Tuesday
Heat Warning.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The first Heat Warning of the 2020 season has been issued by Environment Canada.

Environment Canada warned on Monday, May 25 that humidex values above 35 degrees Celsius are expected to begin on Tuesday, May 26 and continue until around Thursday.

“High daytime temperatures in the low thirties are expected Tuesday afternoon and temperatures are forecast to be similar Wednesday and Thursday. Humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are also expected,” reads the Environment Canada Warning. “Showers and cooler temperatures are expected late Thursday or Thursday night.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will feel like they are as high as 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with thunderstorms expected starting Thursday afternoon.

Share this article

Suggested articles

MP Eric Duncan challenges fellow CPC MP on Tam comments
Regional News

MP Eric Duncan challenges fellow CPC MP on Tam comments

CORNWALL, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan challenged a fellow party member MP Derek Sloan…

Most school boards to strike next Friday
Regional News

Most school boards to strike next Friday

ONTARIO - Teachers unions across the province have threatened to strike on Friday, Feb. 21 as an act of solidarity against their employers and the province. The largest…

Lake Ontario sets new outflow record in 2019
Regional News

Lake Ontario sets new outflow record in 2019

ONTARIO - Lake Ontario saw record breaking outflows this year with an average outflow from June through December of 9,560 m3/s (337,600…