Thank you from the road

May 25, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 30 min on May 25, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
A picture of one of the bikers that took part in the May 23 honour ride. Photo from Facebook. Used with permission.

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Saturday, May 23, Bruce Hyderman and a group of fellow motorbike enthusiasts hit the open road to show their support for frontline workers and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Hyderman had help organizing the event from friend Jay Roberts, who connected Hyderman with various riding clubs throughout the region.

Hyderman said that all of the riding clubs he contacted were eager to get out and show support for the cause. In all, Hyderman estimates he had roughly 60 riders out with him.

Their route took them past local long-term care facilities such as Heritage Heights, Heritage Manor, Heartwood, Glen Stor Dun Lodge, and Woodland Villa in Long Sault, as well as the Cornwall Community Hospital.

In addition to the dozens of bikers that came out for the honour ride, some first responders, such as the Cornwall-SDG Paramedic Service came out to show their support as well.

“They are doing so much and they deserve a thank you for being there,” said Hyderman of frontline workers. “It is heartbreaking some of the things going on.”

Hyderman stressed that this was not a social gathering and that he had contacted local officials, such as the police, to ensure that this act of appreciation was done safely.

“I am an avid biker and thought this would be a good way to say thank you,” he said. “Because of COVID a lot of bikers can’t come together with their friends. This is a way we can ride together for a good cause.”

