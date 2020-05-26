Brookdale Ave. and Ninth construction starts this morning

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is beginning construction at the Brookdale Ave. and Ninth St. intersection this morning, Tuesday, May 26.

Construction will continue until Friday at least.

Ninth St. has three lanes going to and from the intersection, as does Brookdale Ave. The City warns that some of these streets will be closed during construction.

“Where possible, please avoid this intersection,” reads a statement on the City of Cornwall website. “Construction is taking place as part of the Brookdale North Sanitary Sewer Extension.”