Paramedics Week 2020

May 26, 2020 at 10 h 44 min
By Nick Seebruch
Paramedics Week 2020
Members of the Cornwall-SDG Paramedics Service.

CORNWALL, Ontario – From May 24 to may 30 is Paramedics Week across the province of Ontario and the City of Cornwall is doing its part to recognize these frontline workers.

During the week, the City of Cornwall will be sharing messages on their social media in support of paramedics and explaining the work that the Cornwall-SDG Paramedic Service has been undertaking to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be prouder of our team,” said Paramedic Chief Bill Lister. “Paramedics have stepped up, whether that’s adapting to new PPE requirements, learning swabbing techniques, or managing the additional stress that comes with working during a pandemic.”

Planned messages include:

  • A demonstration of how paramedics put on personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Paramedics explaining what it’s like to work during a pandemic
  • Words of gratitude and support from residents

At their meeting on Monday, May 25, Cornwall City Council passed its declaration for Paramedics Week within the City of Cornwall, with Councillors praising the efforts of the paramedic’s service during the ongoing pandemic.

“Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry residents are served by an exceptionally capable team of paramedics,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement in a previous media release. “On behalf of this community, I would like to express my thanks to paramedics for their service throughout the year.”

