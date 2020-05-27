St. Hubert, Cornwall, Ontario

Kinsmen TV Bingo is BACK starting Tuesday June 2

May 27, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 55 min on May 26, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
From Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Kinsmen TV Bingo is BACK starting Tuesday June 2

Kinsmen suspended their weekly TV bingo due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and it was the best thing to do.

At that time the direction of the health professionals was that Cornwall is not immune to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. Kinsmen will take zero risk with its members and community.

Once it was time to restart Kinsmen south to get all the necessary documents and be fully educated and updated  to proceed. Kinsmen have been given the green light to proceed on June 2, with new procedures for safety for everyone involved.

The Kinsmen Club decision to restart TV Bingo will minimize the risk to the viewing audience as well as to members. Kinsmen have re-assessed the situation and based on the advice of our medical professionals, they have been given the okay to proceed. The information is now posted on the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall website and on the Cornwall Kinsmen TV Bingo Facebook page as well as through the local media.

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for your support of our TV Bingo and we look forward to resuming on Tuesday June 2. Regular TV Bingos will be on June 9, 16, 23, and 30; July 14, 21, and 28; Aug. 13, 20, 27, with Special TV Bingos on June 2, July 7, and Aug. 6.

Note: Due to COVID-19, all winners will receive their prize money by cheque, sent to winners address. No winners will be asked to report to studio.

Bingo cards will be art all regular outlets. If your outlet is closed please go to the Kinsmen website and find the closest one to you.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Kinsmen cancels 66th annual Music Festival
Local News

Cornwall Kinsmen cancels 66th annual Music Festival

CORNWALL, Ontario - For the first time in 66 years, the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall has made the difficult decision of cancelling the…

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall celebrates 87 years
Local News

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall celebrates 87 years

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall will have a lot to celebrate next week. Starting on Family Day, Feb. 17, the Kinsmen and Kinettes of…

What is canceled, closed amid coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 News

What is canceled, closed amid coronavirus pandemic

CORNWALL, SDG & AKWESASNE - A number of events taking place across the region have announced their cancellation or postponement…