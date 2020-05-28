City’s new map tracks summer construction

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has launched a new online tool to help track construction projects during the summer season.

The map details projects such as asphalt resurfacing, bike lane upgrades, traffic signal upgrades, and long term projects like the Brookdale North Extension project.

A link to the interactive map can be found here: https://cornwallcity.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a4912d45bd5d473bb8899685fc28db18

“I’m pleased to see construction information being made more accessible every year,” said Bill de Wit, General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works. “I hope many residents take advantage of this resource as projects progress through the year.”

Residents living in areas affected by construction will also have notices delivered to their homes.

Major projects the City will be working on this summer include: