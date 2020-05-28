Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

May 28, 2020 at 10 h 05 min
St. Lawrence College offering free online workshops in June
St. Lawrence College Logo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – St. Lawrence College announced on Wednesday, May 27 that it will be offering online workshops starting in June covering a variety of subjects.

“SLC faculty and staff have an amazing array of knowledge, and we were overwhelmed by their generosity when asked if they would be willing to share their expertise with these workshops,” said Eileen De Courcy, Senior Vice-President Academic. “This is a great way for SLC to foster connection and learning opportunities in our communities.”

Some workshop topics include dog grooming, belly dancing, self-publishing, yoga and more. Courses will run throughout the month of June and will end in early July, after which, they will be available on demand.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer these free online workshops for anyone to enjoy,” said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO. “SLC is our communities’ college.  As an educational institution, this is one way we can give back to our community during these times.”

Those who are interested in the workshops are asked to register online https://www.experienceslc.ca/lifelong-learning

