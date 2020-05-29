Conservation authorities distribute free trees

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – As a part of a commitment with local municipalities to increase tree canopy coverage, the South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) have partnered together and have been distributing trees throughout the month of May.

Together, the two conservation authorities cover The United Counties of SD&G, Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Prescott-Russell.

The conservation authorities gave away around 1,500 trees in each of their member municipalities and together planted roughly 180,000.

The RRCA passed a special milestone of planting its millionth tree since 1990 while the SNC has planted 3.3 million trees in its jurisdiction.

“We’re proud to be adding so many native trees and shrubs to the local landscape in Eastern Ontario. We hope this work will help create both a greener summer and future,” said Taylor Campbell, SNC’s Communications Specialist.

“Contact us soon to learn more about our tree planting services and available subsidies,” added Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications Specialist.