Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Conservation authorities distribute free trees

May 29, 2020 at 14 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Conservation authorities distribute free trees
SNC and RRCA staff distribute free trees to residents in North Glengarry on May 23. Submitted photo.

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – As a part of a commitment with local municipalities to increase tree canopy coverage, the South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) have partnered together and have been distributing trees throughout the month of May.

Together, the two conservation authorities cover The United Counties of SD&G, Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Prescott-Russell.

The conservation authorities gave away around 1,500 trees in each of their member municipalities and together planted roughly 180,000.

The RRCA passed a special milestone of planting its millionth tree since 1990 while the SNC has planted 3.3 million trees in its jurisdiction.

“We’re proud to be adding so many native trees and shrubs to the local landscape in Eastern Ontario. We hope this work will help create both a greener summer and future,” said Taylor Campbell, SNC’s Communications Specialist.

“Contact us soon to learn more about our tree planting services and available subsidies,” added Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications Specialist.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Six drivers stopped for excessive speeding
Regional News

Six drivers stopped for excessive speeding

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - On May 21-26, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement…

South Glengarry cancels summer recreation programs
Regional News

South Glengarry cancels summer recreation programs

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry has made the decision to cancel all summer camps, sports leagues, programs…