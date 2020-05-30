Three minutes with the Mayor of South Glengarry

As South Glengarry begins to get back to the new normal, I would like to take this time to thank everyone for their continued support in social distancing and being mindful of infection control precautions and gatherings as retailers, seasonal businesses, as well as health and community service providers begin to re-open or expand their services.

A full list of these services, resources and up-to-date information regarding the re-opening of the province can be found on the South Glengarry Website as well as the Township social media pages. We will continue to update our residents as more specifics are shared by the Ontario government. The Municipal office remains closed to the public; however, our staff continues to respond to phone calls and email during regular operating hours to better help serve the South Glengarry community.

In order to help protect the health and well-being of the community, our Council Meetings are being held by remote, electronic participation and are now accessible to view online through the Township webpage at www.southglengarry.com or can be watched live through our Township YouTube page.

This month saw our community, local businesses and residents alike, working together at a distance to help navigate through May snow showers, emergency preparedness week, mental health awareness week, and shop local initiatives. We thank you for your continued patience and incredible support as our community begins the long journey of re-opening. While opening garden centres, boat launches, and other recreational activities may seem small, our community has worked strongly together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we are taking every precaution to ensure our community re-opens safely and responsibly.

Take care, stay healthy and be well.

Sincerely,

Mayor Frank Prevost