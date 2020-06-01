Successful practice for Cornwall Motor Speedway

CORNWALL, Ontario – Despite some inclement weather surrounding the speedway, the Cornwall Motor Speedway hosted a second practice session with 25 race teams on hand to turn laps around the quarter mile speedway. Having a dry spring in the area, this helped the racing as drivers had a pristine race surface.

It showed in the Modified as 3 drivers had times under the 13-second barrier with Joey Ladouceur setting the quickest time with a 12.869 followed by Corey Wheeler with a 12.884 and Luke Whitteker with a 12.894, Dany Gagne, Chris Raabe and Bruce Makinson also turned some solid laps around the quarter mile in preparation for the first official event next Saturday night.

Karl Potvin was the fastest in the Next Level Home Improvement Sportsman in front of 9 other competitors while Dave Seguin had the best time in the Alexandria Home Hardware Pro-Stock.

The CJs Auto Mini-Stock had a few newcomers trying their ride for the upcoming event.

We are one week away from our first event of 2020 as Back to the Track 50 will be presented on Saturday, June 6 as full fields of Modifieds and Sportsman will be on hand for their 50 laps event as the Mini-Stock will run 20 laps. The full roster for each class will be released over the weekend on our social media platforms. The show will be presented with no spectators but will be available by pay-per-view on 360nitro.tv at $29.95 in Canadian and $24.95 is US, information will be posted over the week.

For more information on the upcoming season at Cornwall, please visit the website at www.cornwallspeedway.com