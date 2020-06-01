All COVID-19 outbreaks in regional long term care facilities resolved

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has announced that all COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care facilities in their region have been resolved.

Since March, there have been five institutions in the EOHU region that have reported cases of COVID-19, these include Maxville Manor, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre in Cornwall, Woodland Villa in Long Sault, Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, and Milieux de vie a L’Érablière also in Plantagenet.

Of these outbreaks, the most severe was at the Pinecrest Nursing Home, which resulted in the only deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the region so far. Eleven residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home died of the virus. As of May 30, the EOHU has declared the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home over. This was the last of the five long term care facility outbreaks to be declared over.

As of Monday, June 1, there have been 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region with 15 cases in Cornwall, all 15 of which have been resolved; 26 in SD&G, 20 of which have been resolved, and 107 in Prescott-Russell, 79 of which have been resolved.

Three individuals in the EOHU region are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and one is in an Intensive Care Unit.

So far, the EOHU has conducted 8,585 COVID-19 tests.