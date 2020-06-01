Walk and Roll Month BINGO!

CORNWALL, Ontario – It is Walk and Roll Month in June, and the Active Transportation Group of Transition Cornwall + is preparing for something a little different this year.

Typically, for Walk and Roll Month, the Active Transportation Group would be organizing a community bike ride in Cornwall to promote healthy and environmentally friendly transportation, however, things have to be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.

Instead, this year, the Active Transportation Group is encouraging the public to play Walk and Roll Bingo.

The bingo card, which is available on the Active Transportation Group website, contains different challenges on each square such as “Wave at a person riding a bike”, “Walk or roll together as a family”, or “Walk or roll somewhere I usually drive to.”

Those participating in the challenge this year are encouraged to share their bingo card as it fills up on social media using the hashtag #walkandrollmonth2020. Residents are also encouraged to follow @walkandrollcornwallsdg on Facebook for updates throughout the month.