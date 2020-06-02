City installing new docks

June 2, 2020 at 11 h 19 min
By Nick Seebruch
City installing new docks
Temporary docks that were being installed at the boat launch near RCAF Wing 424 in Cornwall for the May long weekend. Photo is a screen capture of a City of Cornwall video.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is expecting to complete the installation of new docks in Lamoureux and Guindon parks this week.

The City announced on Sunday, May 31 that the new docks were expected to be installed between June 1 and June 3.

These new docks will replace temporary docks that the municipality installed for boaters before Victoria Day weekend.

“The City of Cornwall has purchased new docks for both boat launch locations. Unfortunately, the delivery of the docks from the United States has been delayed. To ensure boaters may still launch safely, temporary docks have been installed,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall about the temporary docks.

The City warns that delays can be expected at both locations while the new docks are installed and they are asking boaters to launch elsewhere for the time being to give the work crews the space that they need.

As of June 1, the temporary dock in Guindon Park had been removed and the new dock was expected to be installed June 2.

