Province encourages staying in touch with seniors

ONTARIO – Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, has released the following statement:

“As we take this opportunity to mark Seniors’ Month, we recognize that these are very challenging times for seniors as they continue to self-isolate due to the risk of COVID-19.

Now more than ever, it is important that we come together to support our seniors and recognize and honour the knowledge, experience and the contributions that seniors have made to build the province that we enjoy today – and that they continue to make every day in communities across Ontario.

This year’s theme, Stay Safe, Stay in Touch focuses on keeping our older adults safe, connected and engaged at home. If you have a friend or neighbor who is an older adult or a person with a disability, please take some time to reach out to them to ensure they have what they need during this difficult period. Please give them a call just to chat or offer to pick up some groceries or a prescription.

Our government has the highest regard for our seniors, and we are committed to protecting and supporting them.

We are continuing our investment in almost 300 Seniors Active Living Centres which help seniors remain active and engaged in age-friendly communities. I am pleased to highlight that 175 of these programs are currently being offered remotely through teleconferences, online videos, and one on one phone calls.

These have been critical in helping seniors stay connected from home during these challenging times.

Last month, we invested $11 million to implement the Ontario Community Support Program which helps coordinate deliveries of meals, medicine, and other necessities to seniors. We have also invested $20 million to support retirement homes with infection control and active screening procedures.

Our government is also developing a comprehensive Seniors’ Strategy which will help ensure older adults remain healthy, active and socially engaged, are safe and secure, have the opportunity to age at home and in their communities, and participate in the labour market and economy as they wish. We will have more details to share later in the year.

I encourage all Ontarians across this province to join me in recognizing June as Seniors’ Month.

Let’s all do our part and Stay Safe, Stay in Touch with our older adults each and every day of the year.”