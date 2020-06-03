Now Hiring, Cornwall, Ontario

South Glengarry launches project Emily

June 3, 2020 at 13 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
Pictured from left to right: Tim Mills, Chief Administration Officer; Stephanie Jaworski, Councillor; Dave Robertson, Fire Chief; Lyle Warden, Councillor; Brian Dufresne, Commander Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services; Alex Ferguson, Glengarry Federation of Agriculture; Tyler Copeland, Provincial Constable OPP; Frank Prevost, Mayor; and Martin Lang, Councillor.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is pleased to announce the launch of the Emily Project – Farm 911 Civic Addressing initiative. Vacant and non-building lots such as farm fields and other rural land locations will now be able to receive civic address signs which will greatly aid first responders if ever there is a request for service at the location. An added benefit to the agricultural community is that the signage can be used as a field identifier for suppliers and custom operators.

“The Township of South Glengarry is proud to implement the Farm 911 addressing project in the name of Emily Trudeau, with an aim to improve life safety within our municipality,” stated South Glengarry Fire Chief, Dave Robertson. “Time is everything in the event of an emergency. Having a civic address at the entrance to a farm field will help us to improve emergency services in our community.”

Residents interested in purchasing a sign for their property can contact the Township of South Glengarry office at 613-347-1166. South Glengarry would like to thank the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, for their financial support in subsidizing a portion of the first 166 signs purchased.

