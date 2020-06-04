Now hiring, cornwall, ontario

Cornwall man charged with threats and assault

June 4, 2020 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on June 3, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Cornwall man charged with threats and assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 2, 2020 and charged with threats and assault. It is alleged in May 2020, the man threatened and assaulted his ex-common-law wife and police were contacted to investigate. On June 2, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

There were 54 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8 a.m. the previous day to 8 a.m. the day of the release). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map @ http://www.cornwallpolice.ca/ . CPS reserves the right not to post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall woman charged with criminal harassment
Local News

Cornwall woman charged with criminal harassment

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 38-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on April 16, 2020 and charged with criminal harassment and breach of…

Cornwall man charged with Attempted Murder
Local News

Cornwall man charged with Attempted Murder

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 2, 2020 and charged with attempt murder and assault with a weapon.…

Man charged with brandishing weapon at Cornwall Square
Local News

Man charged with brandishing weapon at Cornwall Square

CORNWALL, Ontario - Johnathon Gauthier, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on Jan. 14, 2020 and charged with possession of a weapon for a…