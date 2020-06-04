Cornwall man charged with threats and assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 2, 2020 and charged with threats and assault. It is alleged in May 2020, the man threatened and assaulted his ex-common-law wife and police were contacted to investigate. On June 2, 2020 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 1, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

