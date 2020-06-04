CPS issue statement of solidarity

Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

June 4, 2020
With recent events that have challenged the trust between the public and police, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) would like to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to provide policing that is free from any form of bias. We continue to instill our core values of integrity, respect and empathy in all CPS employees.

The CPS stands united and in solidarity with our community and those experiencing racism and discrimination in any form. We respect the right for all citizens to be heard and express their opinions in the form of a peaceful and lawful protest.

As a result of the current health climate, the CPS has consulted with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, who has provided the following recommendations for anyone wishing to participate in a peaceful demonstration:

• At all times, try to keep a minimum distance of 2 metres (6 ft) from other participants.
• Wear a mask for added protection. Avoid touching your face or the mask.
• Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
• Instead of shouting to express your support, use signs, drums or musical instruments.
• Following the demonstration, monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if needed.
• Avoid contact with those who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease or complications (e.g. older people, those with pre-existing health conditions, etc.)

“The profession of policing is built on core values, all of which must be adhered to for the betterment of our society,” said Chief of Police Danny Aikman. “The CPS stands united with our community and recognizes that we all have a responsibility to listen and do better.”

The CPS is thankful for the many great partnerships that exist between our Service and various communities within the City of Cornwall. It is imperative that we continue to engage in respectful dialogue with members of all communities to achieve our vision of a safer Cornwall.

