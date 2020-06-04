Giving back during COVID

CORNWALL, Ontario – Andrew Hanna, Compounding Pharmacist at Cotton Mills Pharmacy and Karl Paschek of Cornwall Freightliner/ Mercedes Benz have teamed up to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and area long term care facilities.

In total, the pair donated 1,100 masks in total, dropping off 200 at the CCH on Thursday, June 4 and 100 each at Sandfield Place, Sunset Cove Retirement, Long Sault Villa, Parisien Manor,Marlborough Place, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre, Riverdale Terrace and Glen Stor Dun Lodge.

“We want to share the message that these masks are important,” said Hanna.

Hanna pointed out that so far through the COVID-19 pandemic, Cornwall has been lucky and that with proper precautions and protective equipment, that can hopefully continue.

“Andrew had the connections to the suppliers,” said Paschek. “We wanted to take this opportunity to give back to the community and that is what this is all about.”