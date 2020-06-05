EOHU: Beaches are ready to open

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a recent update to media, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said that his organization was ready for the re-opening of beaches.

Dr. Roumeliotis explained that after checking with EOHU lawyers that there was nothing preventing beaches from opening under current orders under the Quarantine Act or the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

“Our legal opinion that we got from our lawyers say that beaches can open,” Dr. Roumeliotis said. “Provided of course that there is social distancing.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that he sent a memo explaining this to local beach operators and municipalities and that it was up to the operator of the beach to decide when to open and inform the EOHU.

“We are now ready at the Health Unit to resume our seasonal testing of the beaches to do bacteriological testing on a regular basis,” said Roumeliotis.