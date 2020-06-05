Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

EOHU: Beaches are ready to open

June 5, 2020 at 14 h 20 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
EOHU: Beaches are ready to open
One of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission Beaches along the Long Sault Parkway (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a recent update to media, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said that his organization was ready for the re-opening of beaches.

Dr. Roumeliotis explained that after checking with EOHU lawyers that there was nothing preventing beaches from opening under current orders under the Quarantine Act or the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

“Our legal opinion that we got from our lawyers say that beaches can open,” Dr. Roumeliotis said. “Provided of course that there is social distancing.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that he sent a memo explaining this to local beach operators and municipalities and that it was up to the operator of the beach to decide when to open and inform the EOHU.

“We are now ready at the Health Unit to resume our seasonal testing of the beaches to do bacteriological testing on a regular basis,” said Roumeliotis.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Warden: Long term care facilities regional priority
Regional News

Warden: Long term care facilities regional priority

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - After a recent meeting of the Eastern Ontario Warden's Caucus (EOWC), United Counties of SD&G…

South Glengarry launches project Emily
Regional News

South Glengarry launches project Emily

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry is pleased to announce the launch of the Emily Project - Farm 911 Civic Addressing initiative. Vacant and non-building…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario