Top furniture producer expanding Cornwall workforce

Since moving to Cornwall in 1984, Ridgewood Industries has been a solid contributor to the economic well-being of the community and its residents.

In operation for more than 50 years, Ridgewood Industries shares with its sister company Ameriwood in Wright City, MO, and its parent company Dorel Inc., the honour of being one of the top ten producers and distributors of ready-to-assemble furniture in North America.

In 2019 alone, thanks in no small part to the successful and dedicated teamwork of its 350 employees coupled with the production capacity of its 550,000 square foot local facility, Ridgewood Industries itself produced and distributed over one million ready-to-assemble units of quality furniture including over the years home office, kitchen, entertainment, and storage product lines.

Ridgewood is not resting on its laurels. Due to an increased demand for their products Ridgewood is now hiring general labourers, certified electricians, millwrights, and summer students. If you want an opportunity to be part of a dynamic team with benefits and avenues for advancement, then you can find a home at Ridgewood Industries.

Students are given day shifts only, five days a week, with additional opportunity for overtime. Students will have a great opportunity to gain on the job experience.

Full-time General Labours will work 40 hours a week with additional opportunity for overtime and receive an excellent benefits package 100 percent paid by Ridgewood Industries. With the right mindset and motivation, you could qualify for training and eventual promotions to more skilled labourer positions and possibly, as has been the case for some of our employees, to lead hand and supervisory roles.

As Certified Electrician or Millwright, you must have a strong mechanical background and experience in installing – commissioning-troubleshooting and servicing industrial machinery as well as electrical repairs where possible. As the successful candidate, you will be responsible for conducting most major repairs, providing training, and ensuring adherence to the PM program. A license in Industrial Maintenance or MEchanical/Electrical Trades coupled with 3-5 years of experience are base and preferred requirements to fulfill the requirements of this position.

Check us out for your potential opportunity to join our team and to help contribute towards making it even stronger and better by simply 1) emailing your resume to hrcornwall@ameriwood.com or 2) dropping off your resume at 3305 Loyalist Street in the Cornwall Industrial Park.