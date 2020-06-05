Warden: Long term care facilities regional priority

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – After a recent meeting of the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus (EOWC), United Counties of SD&G Warden Frank Prevost explained how long term care facilities have become a strong priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the sector and the need to address certain long-standing systemic issues,” said Prevost. “EOWC member municipalities have the expertise of operating long-term care homes and are committed to working alongside the province during its review of Ontario’s long-term care system.”

The EOWC will be conducting an analysis of municipally owned long term care facilities in the region to identify the current state of affairs.

“As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve, the EOWC recognizes the need to adjust its priorities to represent the current and anticipated environments facing municipalities and businesses,” said EOWC Chair Andy Letham. “During these unprecedented and challenging times, the EOWC remains committed to ensuring that rural eastern Ontario’s needs are met and will continue to work collaboratively with senior governments on recovery efforts.”