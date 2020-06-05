Warden: Long term care facilities regional priority

June 5, 2020 at 11 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Warden: Long term care facilities regional priority
Frank Prevost. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – After a recent meeting of the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus (EOWC), United Counties of SD&G Warden Frank Prevost explained how long term care facilities have become a strong priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the sector and the need to address certain long-standing systemic issues,” said Prevost. “EOWC member municipalities have the expertise of operating long-term care homes and are committed to working alongside the province during its review of Ontario’s long-term care system.”

The EOWC will be conducting an analysis of municipally owned long term care facilities in the region to identify the current state of affairs.

“As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve, the EOWC recognizes the need to adjust its priorities to represent the current and anticipated environments facing municipalities and businesses,” said EOWC Chair Andy Letham. “During these unprecedented and challenging times, the EOWC remains committed to ensuring that rural eastern Ontario’s needs are met and will continue to work collaboratively with senior governments on recovery efforts.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Glengarry launches project Emily
Regional News

South Glengarry launches project Emily

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry is pleased to announce the launch of the Emily Project - Farm 911 Civic Addressing initiative. Vacant and non-building…

SG considers moving Council meeting to Tartan Hall
Regional News

SG considers moving Council meeting to Tartan Hall

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry Council considered moving their meetings to Tartan Hall on the second floor…