OPP stop 10 high speeders this past week

SD&G, Ontario – May 30, 2020 – June 4, 2020 Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement in SD&G and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permits seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy and were charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– May 30, 2020- 9:48 am (South Stormont) vehicle stopped traveling 161km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 26-year-old driver from Edmonton, Alberta.

– May 30, 2020- 1:47 pm (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 160km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 28-year-old driver from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

– May 30, 2020- 3:15 pm (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 156km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 52-year-old driver from Ajax, Ontario.

– May 30, 2020- 3:15 pm (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 156km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – driver from Quebec.

– May 30, 2020- 4:24 pm (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 154km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 19 year -old driver from Montreal, Quebec.

-June 1, 2020- 4:01 pm (North Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 139km/h (80km/h zone) (County Road 31) – 18 year -old driver from North Dundas.

– June 2, 2020- 12:08 am (South Stormont) vehicle stopped traveling 153km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 20-year-old driver from Kawartha Lakes, Ontario.

– June 3, 2020- 10:22 pm (South Glengarry) vehicle stopped traveling 172km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 29-year-old driver from South Glengarry, Ontario.

– June 4, 2020- 12:49 am (South Dundas) vehicle stopped traveling 156km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 21 year -old driver from Ontario.

– June 4, 2020- 6:30 am (South Stormont) vehicle stopped traveling 154km/h (100km/h zone) (Highway 401) – 30 year -old driver from Toronto, Ontario.

The SD&G OPP wants to remind citizens that road safety issues are important every day of the year, not just during special initiatives and the OPP focuses on these issues every day throughout the year.

Speeding is an aggressive driving behaviour and continues to be a major contributing factor in motor vehicle collisions, fatalities and injuries on Ontario roads. Please slow down as our primary focus is you arriving at your destination safely.