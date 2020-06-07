Health Unit warns of increased overdoses in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a press release on Friday, June 5, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) warned that they were seeing a spike in drug overdoses in the City of Cornwall.

“Many of the overdoses appear to be linked to the drug known as “purple heroin,” “purple,” or “purp,”” reads a statement from the EOHU. “However, reports indicate the growing number of overdoses is also linked to the presence of various other drugs, as well as the mixing of drugs and alcohol.”

The EOHU noted that multiple samples of street heroin that they have had tested have been positive for Fentanyl or its analogues.

“People who are using street drugs or counterfeit medications in our region may not realize that their drugs might have been cut with substances that can be deadly in tiny doses,” warned Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU. He added that it is a dangerous time to experiment with street drugs. “As always, the safest option is not to use street drugs or counterfeit medications at all. You should only use medications that have been prescribed by your healthcare provider and dispensed by a pharmacy.”

The EOHU warned that those who continue to use street drugs should always do so in the presence of others and should never mix drugs or alcohol and call 9-1-1 if they witness an overdose.