June 8, 2020 at 20 h 14 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Duncan endorses Erin O’Toole for CPC leadership
Eric Duncan. File photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan has announced his endorsement of Erin O’Toole for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

O’Toole, 47, has represented the Durham riding since 2012 and served as Minister of Veteran’s Affairs under Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

“I have a lot of confidence that Erin is the best candidate to unify our Party and to form government in the next election, said Duncan. “I’ve got to see first hand that Erin has the right leadership skills, and that he has the ability to connect with the voters we need to win over to be successful and to govern Canada.”

O’Toole is running against Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay and Derek Sloan for the party leadership.

The leadership contest is being run through mail-in ballots for party members, with the deadline for ballots being received being Aug. 21.

