EOHU green lit for stage two

ONTARIO – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has been green lit by the province of Ontario to enter Stage Two of the COVID-19 re-opening plan.

The province announced that the EOHU along with 23 other regional health units will begin to further open their local economies and relax COVID-19 restrictions as of Friday, June 12.

Stage Two will mean that the limit on public gatherings will be raised from five to 10 and that places of worship will be allowed to open, as long as they restrict themselves to 30 per cent of their building’s capacity and observe social distancing.

“We are able to make this announcement today because of the extraordinary effort of our frontline workers and every other person in the province who helped to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Premier Ford. “Entering Stage 2 means parts of the province will see more people back on the job and an opportunity to get back together with friends and family. Although this is extremely encouraging, I urge everyone to exercise caution and continue to follow public health advice as we are not out of the woods yet.”

A series of businesses will be allowed to open at the start of Stage Two including: