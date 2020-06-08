Ribfest seeks drive-thru format this July

CORNWALL, Ontario – Terry Muir and the Optimists Club of Cornwall have been working to salvage Cornwall Ribfest. Currently they are seeking permission to hold a smaller, drive-thru focused version of Ribfest in the Cornwall Complex east parking lot July 24 to 26.

The delicious event has been a staple of Cornwall’s summer event scene for quite a few years now, but it, like many other events, have been put in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, many events have been cancelled because of the social distancing that fighting the pandemic has required.

“I found it depressing that our summer was going to go by without anything happening,” said Muir. “Nothing can replace Ribfest, but we wanted to do something.”

Muir says that he has already submitted his plan for this year’s version of the event to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) who have approved of it.

Typically, multiple ribbers have attended the event cooking up delicious BBQ ribs and chicken. Past Ribfests have had a beer tent, live music, and rides.

This year, Muir plans to have the ribbers setup in the east parking lot of the Complex, with the plan being that customers order online. When their order is ready, the customer will be notified and invited to drive to the site, where their order will be brought to their vehicle.

“The ribbers are excited because we are the only one in Ontario. We’re unique,” Muir said.

Muir has asked Cornwall Council for permission to use the Civic Complex east parking lot with the plan of setting up on Thursday, July 23. Council received their request on Monday, June 8 and referred the request to administration for a report.