SDG Library launching curbside pick-up service

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – SDG Counties Library announced that starting Monday, June 15, they will begin offering a curbside service for their patrons.

Patrons will be able to begin collecting books, DVD’s and other library materials from the following pick-up locations: Crysler, Ingleside, Lancaster, Morrisburg and Winchester branches.

Orders can be placed online or by phone and library staff will contact patrons when their orders are ready.

“We have taken a lot of care to ensure we can offer this service safely,” said Karen Franklin, Director of Library Services. “Curbside pick-up allows us to start to provide Library materials that people have been missing, while continuing to protect everyone involved.”

For book returns, drop off bins at all 15 locations have been unlocked and returned items are quarantined for 72 hours.

For more information on the SDG Library’s curbside pick-up service, please visit www.sdglibrary.ca/curbside-pick-up or contact Susan Wallwork, Community Librarian, at swallwork@sdglibrary.ca or (613) 930-3493.