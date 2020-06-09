Cornwall man facing breach charges, careless use of ammo

June 9, 2020 — Changed at 17 h 11 min on June 8, 2020
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 7, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Breach of probation for failing to keep the peace
• Breach of undertaking for attending his father’s residence and fore communicating with him
• Breach of a recognizance for failing to keep the peace
• Breach of two prohibition orders for being in possession of ammunition
• Careless use of ammunition

It is alleged on June 4, 2020 the man attended his father’s residence despite his conditions and attempted to call him on several occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Police located the man on June 7, 2020, took him into custody on the existing grounds and found him to be in possession of ammunition. He was charged accordingly and held for bail. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

